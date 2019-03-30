RAWLINS – Rawlins native J.V. Rutz is excited to share his premier novel, “The Illusion Killer,” with the people of his home state, which helped serve as inspiration for much of the landscape and settings of his book, according to a recent press release.
So on Thursday, the public is welcomed to come to the Rawlins Library, located at 215 W. Buffalo St., where Rutz will host a book-signing event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fellow story-teller and author George O’Barts, who’s also a screen writer, will be available to sign books. His premier title is “Perfectly Imperfect: The Story of Starfish.”
Interested parties are encouraged to bring their own books to have them signed by the authors, or for those who don’t yet own a copy limited copies will be available to purchase, according to the press release. Signed bookplates (self-adhesive sheets autographed by the authors to be stuck inside of books later) are also available. All services are free.
Rutz and O’Barts will also be touring through the following Wyoming locations:
n Storyteller, Thermopolis, Friday, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
n Lander Library, Saturday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.