RAWLINS — “People kept telling me, ‘I thought Wyoming was a myth,’” said Chase Holcomb, a member of the Rawlins chapter of Best Buddies, “or people would ask, ‘Do you have drinking water?’”
Tired of the questions and amused at the strangeness of many of the inquires, Holcomb began replying, “Only when it rains do we have water.”
Strange misconceptions of the Cowboy State aside, the troop of Rawlins Best Buddies that attended the 2019 Best Buddies Leadership Conference in Bloomington, Ind. gave the thousands of attendants from around the globe something to remember Wyoming for.
According to David Holland, the Rawlins chapter’s original founder, said they showed the entire world how community oriented our small city truly is.
“We put Wyoming on the map,” said Jordan Sheets, one of Rawlins’ Best Buddies members.
From raising more than $20,000 on a single friendship walk, to capturing one of the highest percentages of members of any high school in the world, the Rawlins chapter of Best Buddies consistently proved their ability to reach beyond what many would think of town of more than 8,000.
With such successes in mind, Best Buddies International named Rawlins its “Overall Outstanding High School Chapter for the 2018-2019 Academic Year.” The award is the highest honor bestowed by Best Buddies International and represents the biggest accomplishment achievable by a Best Buddies chapter, an honor now hanging in Rawlins, Wyoming.
“I had a small feeling we would win,” said Alfonso Perea, another of Best Buddies many high school members.
Perea stated he had seen what last year’s winner had done, and watched Rawlins exceed the bar set by previous winners, so he felt they had a shot at the top spot.
Holland said they knew they were in the running, but never thought they could obtain the top award offered by Best Buddies International.
“I never thought in a million years,” said Holland, choking up as he spoke. “It was just about making an impact.”
According to Holland, just before the winner was announced, the event organizers asked Rawlins to sit in the VIP section due “lack of seating.”
“I didn’t think anything of it at the time, but it all makes sense now,” said Holland.
Rawlins had been crowned the top expansion chapter a year before, but now stands a top the tallest of stages.
Holcomb said he thought the expansion chapter award was a huge honor for the Rawlins chapter, but standing in front of thousands to accept the top award issued by Best Buddies made him rethink how big the chapter had become.
“(The expansion award) sounds like a bid deal, but wow, (the international award) is a really big deal!” exclaimed Holcomb.
Despite just taking the top honor issued by Best Buddies, its members are already looking toward the future.
“The biggest challenge is trying to one-up this,” said Sheets.
Sheets hopes to spend the upcoming academic year further growing the program and capturing the incoming freshman and turning them into ardent supporters of the program.
“There are no bigger awards, but that doesn’t mean we can’t do more,” said Perea.
For Perea, he hopes the coming year will see Rawlins focus on mastering the details of the program. Perea stated the chapter had grown in such leaps and bounds, that some of the smaller details might not have received the attention they deserved.
“We grew so fast that it was hard to master the small stuff,” said Perea.
“The world is watching what we do and we have to continue having high expectations of each other and this program,” said Tiffany Green, one of the original founders and soon-to-be director of Rawlins Best Buddies.
Despite moving to a new school district for the upcoming academic year, Holland hopes to see community investment continue to climb, while also ensuring buddy pairs–the cornerstone of the program–remain compatible.
Holland stated when his new school district heard about his work with the Best Buddies, they immediately charged him with founding a new chapter.
Despite the upcoming absence of their founder, the Best Buddies feel prepared to take on the future.
Taking the reigns will be Green, who is hoping to keep enthusiasm for the program high and growing. Green further said the school and its teachers have been tremendously helpful, which will make the coming transition easy on her and the students.
Along with the continued focus on community involvement, members of Best Buddies hope to further improve the community one friendship at a time.
Best Buddies has expanded from a single chapter in Rawlins to 10, and are well on their way toward ending the designation of “expansion state.”
“This is what I need to be doing,” said Holcomb.
