RAWLINS – The city of Rawlins is looking to increase the budget for the coming fiscal year by an amount of eight mills, or $480,000, to a new amount of $37,346,160. This proposed budget is similar in nature to the prior year, but some internal changes are significant.
Having been approved by the council on Tuesday, Interim City Manager Dustin Ziebold now will begin the task of nailing down any small changes or suggestions made by the council. One such change involved the money budgeted to the airport, in the amount of $25,000. It was suggested and discussed by council members that perhaps that money could be redirected to other recipients, due to the grant received by the airport from the federal government.
