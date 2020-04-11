RAWLINS — The city’s Annual Cleanup Week will return in June, giving residents plenty of time to work on their spring cleaning in the next six weeks.
Every year, the city offers free landfill days in an effort to clean up the community. For two years in a row, the city has extended the annual cleanup to a full week, where non-commercial haulers can take their construction and demolition waste to the landfill, free of charge. This year, the week is set for June 1-7. The landfill will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday.
The council unanimously approved the resolution, officially declaring the first week of June as Annual Cleanup Week.
The acceptable materials people can take to the landfill during the week are: furniture, washers, dryers and stoves, water heaters, grills, bicycles, yard waste such as trees, limbs and branches, refrigerators without freon (anyone doing this will have to present a certificate, proving that the freon was removed), scrap metal, old chain link fencing, scrap wood, railroad ties and construction materials such as shingles, framing and old flooring.
The unacceptable materials are: all commercial waste, refrigerators with freon, hazardous waste, anything containing asbestos, electronics, propane tanks, concrete and tires. Municipal solid waste will be charged regular fees. If someone has an item not listed in either categories, contact the Public Works Department.
Loads must be covered with a web net or tarp, or they will be fined $25.
Councilman DeBari Martinez noted that he’d received a call from a constituent, asking why the cleanup is held in June, rather than May.
Public works director Danielle Gross responded that usually, the campaign coincides with the downtown clean-up, making it easier on the department to run both.
Councilwoman Linda Smith added that many residents will clean their yards in May, but hold onto the waste until June, so they can dispose of it for free. She mentioned that snow and rain in early May is possible, which is another reason it’s better to hold the campaign in June.
“Another plus side, staffing-wise, we have seasonal employees, usually, so it makes a world of difference,” Gross said. “It’s a pretty busy week for us.”
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
