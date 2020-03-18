RAWLINS – If you plan to pay your water bill at city hall any time soon, think again.
As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, all public facilities in Rawlins are now closed to customer foot traffic, according to interim city manager Dustin Ziebold.
Anyone who visits places like city hall, Rawlins Family Recreation Center or public works, among other department buildings, will find signage directing where and how to access municipal services remotely. This includes methods of telephone, internet and dropbox, among others.
“We would like to remind everyone of the convenient payment methods available for paying municipal services bills or municipal court fines, including the drop-box behind city hall,” Ziebold said in a statement. “Please visit www.rawlins-wyoming.com for the department directory with contact information.
“The City of Rawlins will postpone disconnecting municipal services for non-payment at this time, late fees will still apply,” Ziebold added. “Upon the return to normal services we will re-institute the normal shut off process.”
For critical business that must be conducted in person, meetings will be available at the discretion of the department head by appointment only, Ziebold added.
As for regularly scheduled city hall meetings, however, the city is required by law to continue to have meetings open to the public. The city, however, asks that people remain home if they’re feeling any symptoms related to coronavirus.
“We respectfully request that if you are sick in any way, do not attend in person,” Ziebold stated. “Council meetings may be viewed through device applications or can be followed on BoardDocs at the time of the meeting.”
BoardDocs is accessible through the city website mentioned above.
COUNTY OFFICES
On Tuesday, the Carbon County Commission mulled over which offices they will temporarily restrict. Their decisions will be based on the importance of each county office.
The restrictions will likely involve reducing the amount of foot traffic at county buildings. According to a press release sent by county attorney Ashly Davis to the Rawlins Times on Tuesday afternoon, the decision to close certain offices was made.
“Some non-essential county offices and associated county facilities will be closed until further notice, these include: Carbon County Library, Carbon County Senior Services (still providing in home meal service), and Carbon County Museum,” Davis stated. “This measure will allow for cleaning and disinfection of county buildings as well as, assist in social distancing.”
If anyone is feeling sickly symptoms after visiting any coronavirus “hot zones,” Davis said to use remote methods when conducting business with the county.
“If you do have essential business to conduct please contact the appropriate office via phone or email to ensure you have the proper paperwork to limit the number of necessary trips into the building,” Davis stated. “Please take advantage of online payments as well as drop box on the south side of the Courthouse.”
During their Tuesday meeting, the commission also discussed at length adopting state policy in regards to combating coronavirus as well as employee compensation. If and when department heads decide which employees will be directed to go home, compensation will proceed accordingly.
The Rawlins Times will provide follow-ups at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.