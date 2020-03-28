RAWLINS – Rawlins has continued to grow in the last year, with city officials trying to find ways to bring more entertainment for residents.
One was by purchasing a new splash pad that should be installed in the next couple of months, depending on the impact from the coronavirus pandemic. The Downtown Development Authority/Main Street director Pam Thayer told the Rawlins City Council back in December that the plan was to have it installed by mid-summer this year.
The DDA has been working on the splash pad project since 2012. Thayer said she expected the splash pad would be finished by June 15 and a ribbon cutting would be hosted on July 11, the weekend of the annual Summerfest.
Thayer didn’t return requests for comment for this story.
Thayer told the council in December that the DDA had managed to raise around $162,000 in multiple years of fundraising, bringing a little more than $40,000 of that in 2019 alone.
The splash pad is intended to be installed at West Front and Fourth streets at Depot Park downtown. It will feature blasters that shoot water from the ground into the air, nozzles shooting water, lights and more. The DDA will install colored concrete around the splash pad, making it the same shade of red seen at Rawlins High. The staff will utilize two types of sanitizer to clean the splash pad, one being a chemical and the other being an ultraviolet light.
As of December, the current estimate Thayer and the DDA staff have for building the splash pad is $160,000, but she noted that a couple of companies would be getting back to her with new numbers. She added that one company could install the splash pad in a 10-day timeframe.
“We’ve put in our due diligence for this splash pad,” she said during the meeting in December. “I want the community to know the work that’s gone into it and how we’ve wanted to help them be a part of it. I think that’s important.”
The splash pad isn’t all, though.
Back in November, the DDA installed a community ice rink at Depot Park for the winter, allowing people to brave the ice and skate for a low cost. The ice rink was purchased from Cheyenne, who’d installed the rink for a short time at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza.
The rink was open from November until February and will likely put re-installed in the fall.
The DDA has been working on a downtown revitalization project for more than a decade at this point, as well. The Facade Easement Program is a multi-block project aiming to renovate the exterior faces of 36 participating properties downtown, just around 62,000 square feet. Thayer has said the endeavor was the largest facade project of its kind in the state.
The project required property owners to agree to agree to temporary easements within the city, matching at least 10% to help with the project. A number of updates have been made, such as new windows and signs installed and parapets being repainted. Last year, the Rawlins Times reported that the project was coming to a close, but since Thayer didn’t return calls from a reporter, it was unclear if the project was completely finished.
“The state of Wyoming looks at Rawlins as a whole that we are proactive and we like to think outside the box. People are saying, ‘What the heck is Rawlins, Wyoming doing?’ That is really cool,” Thayer said in an interview with the newspaper last year.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
