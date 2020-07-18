Meeting

The City of Rawlins is continuing its search for a new City Manager, Mayor Steve Nicholson said in a Friday press release.

“We interviewed two excellent candidates recommended to us by the executive recruitment firm, and proceeded with negotiations on an employment agreement with our top candidate,” Nicholson said. “However, after several weeks of working on an agreement, that candidate withdrew from further consideration due to some personal family issues unrelated to Rawlins. We then contacted the second finalist, but learned that he had already accepted a position in another community.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.