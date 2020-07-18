The City of Rawlins is continuing its search for a new City Manager, Mayor Steve Nicholson said in a Friday press release.
“We interviewed two excellent candidates recommended to us by the executive recruitment firm, and proceeded with negotiations on an employment agreement with our top candidate,” Nicholson said. “However, after several weeks of working on an agreement, that candidate withdrew from further consideration due to some personal family issues unrelated to Rawlins. We then contacted the second finalist, but learned that he had already accepted a position in another community.”
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.