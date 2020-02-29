Cesko

Cesko

RAWLINS — A former Rawlins physician pleaded guilty to a score of charges in the U.S. District Court in Cheyenne this week.

David Ray Cesko, 66, faced a judge on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to 20 of the 32 charges pressed against him. Cesko was charged in March 2019 with 32 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, primarily opioids and benzodiazepines.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.