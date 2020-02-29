RAWLINS — A former Rawlins physician pleaded guilty to a score of charges in the U.S. District Court in Cheyenne this week.
David Ray Cesko, 66, faced a judge on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to 20 of the 32 charges pressed against him. Cesko was charged in March 2019 with 32 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, primarily opioids and benzodiazepines.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.