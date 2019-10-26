RAWLINS – Perhaps to the disbelief of some students, reading can actually make some money.
Rawlins Elementary School students and local parents teamed up on Thursday at the school gym for a good old fashioned “Read-a-thon,” an event held to raise funds for the school.
According to the Read-a-thon website, the event involves students executing 10 reading sessions. Based on those sessions, readers develop a personal Read-a-thon page.
Once the page is shared digitally with family and friends, they’re encouraged to make a one-time donation to support the reader.
Here is a gallery of Thursday’s event.
