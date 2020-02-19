Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
A spelling bee featuring all elementary schools around the county was held last Wednesday at the Jeffrey Memorial Center in Rawlins. District spelling bee winners, from left, Damien Coggins of Rawlins, Colt Sharp of Saratoga, Decker Sipe of Encampment, Carmine Terminello of Rawlins and Bryce Stolns of Rawlins pose with their trophies on stage.
RAWLINS – Last Wednesday’s spelling bee at the Jeffrey Memorial Community Center manufactured five state tourney qualifiers.
After students from both Carbon County school districts went head to head on stage, Rawlins, Saratoga and Encampment elementary schools will now represent the county during the All State Bee on March 28 in Rock Springs.
