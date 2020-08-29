Water

Stevie Osborn, of the Rawlins Waste Water Treatment Plant, holds up during a recent conference in Casper a commemorative poster given to the city of Rawlins by the Wyoming Association of Rural Water for having the best drinking water in the state. Rawlins is now set to represent the State of Wyoming in Washington D.C. at the National Rural Water Rally.

 Courtesy photo

RAWLINS – The city of Rawlins has been hailed as having the best-tasting drinking water in the state, according to a statewide rural water provider.

The Wyoming Association of Rural Water Systems had its annual conference this week, and during it, a group of judges came together to figure out what Wyoming city or town had the best-tasting drinking water this year.

