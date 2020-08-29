Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
Virtual Graduation
Celebrate the Class of 2020
It's time to graduate for the Class of 2020! View our special section to see profiles of graduates, read news from around the area, and submit a profile of your own favorite graduate!
Stevie Osborn, of the Rawlins Waste Water Treatment Plant, holds up during a recent conference in Casper a commemorative poster given to the city of Rawlins by the Wyoming Association of Rural Water for having the best drinking water in the state. Rawlins is now set to represent the State of Wyoming in Washington D.C. at the National Rural Water Rally.
RAWLINS – The city of Rawlins has been hailed as having the best-tasting drinking water in the state, according to a statewide rural water provider.
The Wyoming Association of Rural Water Systems had its annual conference this week, and during it, a group of judges came together to figure out what Wyoming city or town had the best-tasting drinking water this year.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.