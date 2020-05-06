RAWLINS - The beginning of May is also the beginning of the end for anyone in school.
The days grow longer, figuratively and literally, and you can feel your eyes glazing over as you silently urge the clock to move faster. Both students and teachers are aching for the final days of school to roll around so they can experience the freedom of summer.
As the famed philosopher Vincent David Furnier once said, “School’s out for summer. School’s out forever.”
But for Lori Eggleston and the rest of the faculty at Rawlins High, they feel as if they’ve been robbed of the school year.
“Our last day was March 13 and we were kind of wary about whether or not we would come back to school that next Monday,” the English teacher said. “I didn’t tell my kids to take their stuff, so most of them left their notebooks and other things in their desks. It’s all still here.”
During the first week of May, the high school should be bursting with life, from the seniors who can’t think of anything but graduation and their lives beyond high school to the freshman who are relieved to have survived their first year.
This May doesn’t look like that. Instead, the halls are quiet. The lockers are still filled with books, backpacks and other school items. The teachers and administrators can still come to work, if at least for a few hours. But the students are missing.
Well, they’re not quite missing. They’re at home, finishing the 2020 school year remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the teachers are technically seeing their students a couple times a week via Zoom or Google Hangout meetings online, it’s not the same as seeing them bound down the halls, rushing to their next class. It’s not the same as having them pop into a classroom to get clarification on some homework. School just isn’t the same when there are no students in the building.
“This is so difficult,” Eggleston said. “I tell my kids all the time about how I miss seeing and interacting with them and finding out about their day. I miss when kids would pass my classroom and wave at me. I miss when they would ask if they could hang out with me for lunch.”
She also worries about all of them, especially the students who might have difficult home lives that relied on the school for structure and a safe place.
It’s been just over eight weeks since Eggleston has seen her students. It’s difficult and disappointing, especially considering that she’s been working with the senior class since they were in middle school. She hates that the class of 2020 had to miss out on their prom, their regularly scheduled graduation, their awards ceremonies and other rites of passage they’re missing out on.
“It’s like a longer summer, but the kids were taken away from us with no closure,” Eggleston said. “Everything feels very unfinished. You know, you get to the end of the school year and you’re ready to be done and you’re ready for summer. But we weren’t there yet and we’re not there now. It just feels like everything is just out of place.”
She’s been trying to put a positive spin on the situation for her students, reminding them that they’re living through history and they will be able to tell their children and grandchildren about living and attending school through a pandemic.
But it’s not just a struggle for the students, transitioning to online learning in the last two months of the school year, with about two weeks (if that) to figure out how to do so.
Since May 4-8 is Teacher Appreciation Week, she complimented the Carbon County district teachers who have had to completely change up their learning plans and teaching methods over the last month.
“I’m incredibly proud of this district and I’m proud of how much is getting done,” Eggleston said. “We had to figure out Canvas (the district’s online learning platform) by the time we came back from spring break, so for us to just jump in and learn this, I’ve seen the teachers in this district do some amazing things.”
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
