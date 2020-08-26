RAWLINS – Accused of running a stop sign and evading police, a Rawlins man caught driving a tractor within city limits while allegedly intoxicated had his day in court on Monday.
Matthew Mikel Farrington II, 46, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as misdemeanor counts of interference with a peace officer, eluding a police officer and failure to stop. Farrington faces up to 8.5 years imprisonment as well as up to $11,950 in court-related fines.
