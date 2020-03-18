RAWLINS — A Rawlins man could spend the rest of his life in prison if found guilty of helping run a methamphetamine distribution ring with his girlfriend and daughter.
Marvin Emmett Brown Jr., 50, is charged with:
Delivery of methamphetamine, a felony with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine;
Conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, a felony with the same maximum penalty;
Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for a third or subsequent offense, for methamphetamine, marijuana and hydrocodone. All are felony charges and each comes with a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine, totaling 15 years in prison and/or a $15,000 fine.
Brown pleaded not guilty to all five charges on Monday in Carbon County District Court. The court has 180 days to set a trial.
According to an arrest affidavit:
In 2019, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation received multiple tips and conducted numerous interviews related to an ongoing methamphetamine distribution network in Rawlins. In interviews, Brown (also known as “Ike”) and other individuals were identified as being part of the ring.
After further investigation, it was discovered Brown played an intricate and evolving role within the organization. On March 21, an agent conducted an interview with Rachell Gallant, who said her recent meth provider was Christi Powers until the two had a falling out. Powers and Brown are in a romantic relationship.
Brown is also the father of Mariah Gomez, 20, who appeared in Carbon County District Court last week on conspiracy and possession charges. She pleaded not guilty to her alleged role in the meth distribution ring.
Gallant noted that her husband normally purchases meth for her, but was unsure of his source since the falling out with Powers. After thinking, she assumed her husband was getting the meth from Joshua “Lazy” Loscano. She said she’d purchased meth from Powers “a lot” between January and March 2019. She added Powers was purchasing meth in Loveland, Colorado, picking up around three to four ounces at one time to then sell in Carbon County.
Gallant described an argument between herself and Powers a few weeks prior, when she kicked Powers and Brown out of their house in the 1400 block of Murray Street. Since then, the couple moved back into the home.
On Oct. 3, agents surveilling the home observed Larry Corwin stumble in and out of the Murray Street trailer and contacted Rawlins police to contact him. He was arrested and searched, where a vial of liquid meth was found on his person.
Corwin was interviewed on Oct. 11, admitting the meth was sold to him for $100 by Brown. He added he’d bought from Powers and Brown on approximately 10 occasions since June 2019, spending anywhere from $20 to $100 on meth at a time.
On Nov. 14, agents observed Hallee Brown entering and exiting the Murray Street trailer after two minutes. Since they believed Powers was selling meth out of the home, officers initiated a traffic stop with Hallee Brown and her father, Mark Brown.
Hallee Brown was arrested and charged with misdemeanor possession of meth. During her interview with police, Hallee Brown stated her father dropped her off at the trailer momentarily (he wasn’t aware she was there to purchase meth) and when she walked inside, Powers gave her a small gift box and told her to “hold on to it.” She also saw Marvin Brown and another male in the trailer.
When asked what was in the box, Hallee Brown said it was meth and she explained she’d paid Powers $50 for the drugs the day prior, but since Powers had apparently taken a while to obtain the drugs, she put some additional meth in the box.
On Dec. 11, a search warrant was issued for the Murray Street home. During the search, officers found items such as: drug paraphernalia, marijuana, digital scales covered in marijuana residue, a plastic baggie with a white crystal substance, baggies with drug residue, hydrocodone pills, a meth pipe and a number of cell phones.
A number of suspects were arrested that day, including Powers and Marvin Brown.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
