RAWLINS – The MHCC Family Practice Clinic would like to introduce their newest provider, Dr. Gary Mikesell, D.O.
Born and raised in Rawlins, Mikesell began his medical career in 1982 with Memorial Hospital of Carbon County where he worked as a patient transporter. After graduating from Rawlins High School, he attended the University of Wyoming for a year before completing a two year mission with Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Mikesell then returned to the University of Wyoming where he majored in Microbiology. After transferring to Brigham Young University, he graduated with a degree in Microbiology and Pre-Med. He was then accepted to medical school at Western University/College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific in southern California. Dr. Mikesell completed medical school in 1996.
