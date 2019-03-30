CASPER – A highly anticipated civil rights lawsuit sparked from the 2015 fatal shooting of a Colorado man involving two Rawlins police officers begins Monday.
What’s to come before Presiding Judge Scott Skavadahl at 9 a.m. at the U.S. District Court of Wyoming in Casper, the complaint, filed in federal court in 2017, alleges that the officers were wrongful in the killing of John Randell Veach of Fort Collins, Colo.
Records show, on the evening of Dec. 30, 2015, Sgt. Jared Frakes and officer Joseph Balestrieri apprehended Veach, who was reportedly selling pot in the parking lot of a Rawlins Kum & Go gas station.
Dash camera footage shows that the 39-year-old Veach, who reportedly also had a warrant for his arrest, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a four-door Ford pick-up truck with a camper attached to the back when he was approached by Balestrieri at the driver’s side and Frakes at the passenger’s.
Within seconds, Veach can be seen trying to evade the officers by accelerating his truck through the snow. Balestrieri immediately thereafter attempted to smash the driver’s side window with his flashlight, while Frakes, who had his service weapon out of his holster, began to follow Veach’s vehicle.
Moments later, as the three subjects exited the frame’s view of the dash cam, shots are heard being fired, which resulted in the death of Veach, who was later confirmed unarmed.
Following a subsequent investigation, the Rawlins Times reported in 2017 that Uinta County Attorney Loretta Howieson Gerrard found the killing justified, saying “the officers’ lives were placed in jeopardy by Veach.”
Gerrard also reported to the Times that one of the officers believed his partner was under the truck, which allegedly warranted willful action.
“That officer, in my determination – according to the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations report, dash-cam footage and the autopsy – was acting reasonably in believing his life was in jeopardy,” Gerrard said.
According to the complaint filed on behalf of the Veach family by plaintiff attorney Qusair Mohamedbhai, however, Veach’s constitutional rights were infringed upon when the officers allegedly took unreasonable action.
“Mr. Veach started his truck and unfortunately tried to drive away,” Mohamedbhai told the press in 2017. “But the police were on the sides of the truck and shot him through the side window and killed him execution style. That is absolutely inappropriate and unlawful for law enforcement to do.”
The complaint also states that the officers were not in front of Veach’s truck as he tried to drive away.
Rawlins Police Chief Troy Palmer declined to visit with the Rawlins Times on Tuesday.
