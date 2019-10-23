RAWLINS – Tractor Supply Company is inviting customers to celebrate the Halloween season with a pet photo event at its Rawlins store, according to a recent press release.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, customers can bring in their four-legged family members, with or without costume, to have their photos taken by a local photographer.
The first 25 participants will also receive a free magnetic picture frame.
“At Tractor Supply, we understand that pets are a part of the family. That’s why we’re excited to host an event that will create Halloween memories for pet owners and animals alike,” said Dee Barrett, manager of the Rawlins Tractor Supply store. “Our customers love their furry best friends, and we want to make sure this Halloween is one they won’t forget.”
In addition to the pet photos, customers will also have the opportunity to enjoy a bake sale.
This event is open to the public and will take place at 2201 Plaza Street . For more information, please contact the Rawlins Tractor Supply at 307-324-0076.
