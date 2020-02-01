U

RAWLINS — A local mining company is seeking to amend one of its licenses so they can make changes to personnel that would allow them to decommission a mine that hasn’t been used in nearly 40 years.

The Kennecott Uranium Company recently applied for an amendment of its Source Material License from the land quality division of the Department of Environmental Quality. The license concerns a uranium mine located around 42 miles north of Rawlins that occupies 1,432 acres. Mining and milling operations began in February 1981, ceasing just over two years later in April 1983. The mine has been in a period of standby since then.

