A small rainbow seen from Seminoe Road forms above the beginning of Seminoe Reservoir on July 4. Weather permitting, the Seminoe Road will be closed for culvert replacements on the morning of Monday, July 27, and reopened by the evening of Friday, July 31.
SINCLAIR – The Bureau of Reclamation will implement a one-week closure of a section of Seminoe Road during the last week of July. The closure will affect the road between the Miracle Mile bridge over the North Platte River below Kortes Dam, and the North Red Hills entrance to Seminoe State Park, Carlie Ronca, Wyoming Area Manager, stated in a Friday press release.
“This temporary closure is necessary to facilitate the replacement of three culverts crossing under the road,” said Ronca. “The culvert replacements are part of ongoing project by Reclamation to repair Seminoe Road between Seminoe Dam and Kortes Dam.”
