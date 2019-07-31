ENCAMPMENT – The last weekend of July is the annual Grand Encampment Living History Days and Mountain Man Rendezvous.
From Saturday to Sunday, the entire museum historic village comes alive with historically dressed reenactors taking visitors back for a compressed look at the old days of the 1800s.
From the 1820s to 1840s the surrounding mountains were full of mountain men trapping beavers and other wild animals for their fur, for the eastern dandy’s latest clothing fashions.
From the late 1860s to 1900 and later, tie hacks were all over the surrounding forests, cutting trees for railroad ties and bridge timbers for the Union Pacific that had just connected eastern America with California.
Then came the copper boom of the late 1880s to 1910, when the hardworking copper miners were gouging copper ore from the surrounding mountains for a growing American economy.
All the while the local Cowboys and farmers were working hard to supply meat and food for all. Every summer they all came to town to resupply and have a good time.
