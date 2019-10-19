RAWLINS – The Aging in Place committee is still meeting months after the Aging in Place survey of senior needs went out to the community on social media and through the senior center in the summer.
Of the 300-plus responses, it’s obvious senior housing and an assisted living facility are needed in Carbon County. A plus point from the survey is that 91% of the responses indicated a willingness to support a bond issue to meet these needs.
Presently the committee, in collaboration with MHCC and the Rawlins Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, is considering all funding options for construction and operation of an assisted living facility for those needing such housing assistance in the county.
Input is welcome at our next meeting on Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m. in the Rawlins City Hall basement or feel free to write your support or concerns in “Letters to the Editor” care of Rawlins Times.
