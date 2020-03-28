EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is a reprint from the Aug. 28, 2019 Rawlins Times edition.
RAWLINS – There’s a new spot in town where all the cool cats are going.
Decorated in black and white checkered flooring, framed posters of James Dean and a bright, neon jukebox, ribbon was cut on Saturday to usher in the new 1950s-style West End Café.
What rests on W. Spruce Street, this quick-sit joint chock full of old school memorabilia that serves a wide variety of eats and treats named after Wyoming towns and attractions was appropriately established in part of a former Phillips 66 gas station.
And, since its soft opening last Tuesday, there’s been enough foot traffic to fill a sock hop.
“I ran out of stuff twice,” JoAnn Peavler, café owner and Rawlins resident, said on Saturday. “I need to get a new freezer if things keep going the way they’ve been going.”
Arguably one the reasons behind Peavler’s early success relates to three words: location, location, location.
Although west side Rawlins is relatively saturated in sit-down restaurants, quick-order joints are rather scarce. So, having a new place like this open in a business-heavy district is theoretically more conducive to attracting customers.
Memorial Hospital of Carbon County is right around the corner, while a slew of hotels, residential neighborhoods and other ancillary businesses intersperse Spruce Street.
Meanwhile, West End Café greets travelers at the mouth of one of the few entrances into town right of Interstate 80.
“That’s the reason I picked this place also,” Peavler said. “It just gives (people) another option.”
Better yet, inside is like stepping through a time machine.
Inspired by the childhood of her mother, Terri Mullis – a Shirley Temple doll that she personally made back in the day is displayed on a wall – Peavler decided it was best to resurrect the past.
“I just love the oldies,” Peavler said, who wore a black sock-hop dress, low-cut Chuck Taylor sneakers and a red bow on her head. “I think my mom used to play them when we were little.”
The menu itself balances out the old-school nostalgia with a modern-day twist.
Breakfast and lunch paninis, cold sandwiches, various coffee-based drinks, fruit smoothies and Italian sodas, among other tantalizing treats are all there for the pickin’.
Customers can also enjoy their fare while sitting at the plentiful, diner-style tables. There’s even couch seating available.
So, for Peavler, an Idaho native who’s worked all kinds of jobs throughout her life, how did this all come to fruition?
According to Cindy Wallace, executive director of Carbon County Development, they were able to acquire a $245,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
That money, said Wallace, was used to defray costs related to renovating what was for a long time an abandoned eyesore. Meanwhile, Union Wireless, which is next door in the same building, agreed to appropriate $100,000 of their own funds to fix this place.
“We took an abandoned, distressed building and made it into a really nice, attractive structure,” Wallace said. “(But) it took a while to get a tenant on the west side.”
Wallace also said that the Wyoming Business Council – an entity charged with green lighting any sort of business grant – classified the café as “one of the harder projects to work with.”
The plan first came to light through Union Wireless, which first moved into the building. The communications company proposed that they wanted a nice little café next door.
From there, Carbon County officials sponsored the idea, while the development office acquired the substantial grant around 2012. The money, however, had to sit until a proper tenant was found.
Finally, Peavler stepped up to the plate. It took years, however, to get the project underfoot.
Peavler acquired a loan through RNB State Bank, while she worked with various community movers and shakers to make her “Daddy-O vision” come to life.
“I couldn’t have done it without economic development,” she said. “I never knew that even existed.”
To give her a boost, she said, Union, who subleases the café space and turns around and reallocates the money to economic development, charges cheap rent and even splits the electricity bill.
Once the grant runs out sometime next year, Union has the option to purchase the building from economic development.
Whatever turns out the be the case, Peavler, who’s a self-described people person, plans to serve the eats and treats to west side Rawlins with a bubbly smile on her face.
As she cut the ribbon in front of thick crowd of customers, her mother, standing near the front door, started to get a tad emotional.
“It’s pretty special,” Peavler said. “I’ve had my trials and tribulations in life, so it’s nice to see that that’s why she’s crying.”
