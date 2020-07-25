CARBON COUNTY – For the first time in 92 years, there is a 75-mile continuous stretch of unobstructed waterway on the Upper North Platte and the Encampment River.

This means trout can access seasonal habitat, boaters have a safer passage and private property has been saved from stream-bank erosion. It wasn’t always this way: For decades, the region was impacted by the logging industry, tie drives and man-made infrastructure that compromised the natural integrity of the river systems in Carbon County. Through over 20 projects done as a cooperative effort between the Wyoming Game and Fish, Trout Unlimited, the Saratoga-Encampment-Rawlins Conservation District (SERCD), grant and funding entities and landowners, that waterway has been restored.

