Jeff Streeter, North Platte Project Manager for Trout Unlimited, looks over a series of completed rock structures that deflect stream flow to the center of a channel at the Cherokee/Wagoner project site on the Encampment River, a couple miles downstream from the Odd Fellows campground.
Jeff Streeter, North Platte Project Manager for Trout Unlimited, looks over a series of completed rock structures that deflect stream flow to the center of a channel at the Cherokee/Wagoner project site on the Encampment River, a couple miles downstream from the Odd Fellows campground.
Carrie Haderlie, Rawlins Times
Crews work on a river channel at the Riverside Phase Three project site on private property in Carbon County.
Carrie Haderlie photos, Rawlins Times
From left, Jeff Streeter with Trout Unlimited and Joe Parsons, District Manager for the Saratoga-Encampment-Rawlins Conservation District.
CARBON COUNTY – For the first time in 92 years, there is a 75-mile continuous stretch of unobstructed waterway on the Upper North Platte and the Encampment River.
This means trout can access seasonal habitat, boaters have a safer passage and private property has been saved from stream-bank erosion. It wasn’t always this way: For decades, the region was impacted by the logging industry, tie drives and man-made infrastructure that compromised the natural integrity of the river systems in Carbon County. Through over 20 projects done as a cooperative effort between the Wyoming Game and Fish, Trout Unlimited, the Saratoga-Encampment-Rawlins Conservation District (SERCD), grant and funding entities and landowners, that waterway has been restored.
