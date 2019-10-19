CARBON COUNTY – There were several vehicle changes in the equipment roster at the County Road Bridge Department last week.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioners spent $344,759.93 in new tax money, plus trade ins, to get three brand new motor graders for their road and bridge department.
In this $1,034,279,000 deal, the Cat dealer, Wyoming Machinery Co., will give the County $705,000 in trade-in credit for four used pieces of heavy equipment to be applied toward the purchase of three new motor graders.
The trade ins included one old scraper and three old motor graders that will be traded in to Wyoming Machinery for these new graders. The old graders each had 9,000 to 10,000 operating hours on them.
A John Deere dealer had also looked at the old equipment and submitted a bid for both the trade ins’ value and the new motor graders. Deere’s bid was lower, $19,000, on the new grader price but was also $134,000 lower on trade-in values, resulting in the choice of Wyoming Machinery as the winner of the bid.
An additional $131,584 was also spent for a new dump truck at the County’s RB dept.
All these expenditures are in this year’s budget, according to RB Superintendent Kandis Fritz.
Four bids were received and opened for this new medium duty dump/plow truck, with the specs called for, including being snowplow “ready,” but without a plow.
The bids ranged from a high of just over $147,000 to a low of $122,000.
The bid from Peterbilt of Wyoming was for $131,584. While not the lowest bid, it was accepted by the Commissioners on the recommendation of Fritz.
There is local service for Peterbilt’s in Rawlins, said Fritz. “Our service man is in Rawlins every Wednesday,” according to Mike Culver, of the Rock Springs office for Peterbilt of Wyoming that provides service to Rawlins and Carbon County.
In addition to the new equipment purchased, the Commissioners also approved a list of at least 6 vehicles along with other equipment “declared surplus” from both the RB and building and maintenance departments to be listed for auction by the Rawlins firm of Woodward and Associates.
