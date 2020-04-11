RAWLINS – In the first video conference meeting of the County Commissioners on Tuesday, members voted to approve the signing of a special use permit with the Town of Medicine Bow, to allow a waiver for residential use in an industrial zoned area.
Since the plan calls for an apartment to be constructed along with the sheriff’s office, the waiver needed to be approved by the town.
There was also a discussion about the recent ruling by the State Fire Marshal, Mike Reed, requiring the project to change their planned fire system for the project, from the standard 13-D system, which was budgeted in the plans, to a much more stringent system, the 13-R, due to the apartment planned to be included in the sheriff office building.
The 13-R system would have added about $20,000 to the cost of construction, and if a full commercial system was to be required, the cost would have been in the $50,000 range. Building and Grounds Director Jim Piche made the recommendation to appeal the fire marshal’s ruling, since the costs would be difficult to add to the already funded project.
Monies from Impact Assistance Funds were received by Carbon County from several wind farm projects being built in the Medicine Bow area. After lengthy discussion, the committee approved the action to appeal the fire marshal’s decision, with the hope that the appeal process did not cause undue delay or endanger the funding.
As of Thursday afternoon, Fire Marshal Reed decided to reverse his ruling on the fire suppression system, allowing the project to keep its original system in the plans, with only a two-day delay in construction.
The site of the construction, located at the old county roads and bridges building, is located at 110 Beech Street in Medicine Bow, near the junction of State Highways 30 and 487. The first phase is the demolition and removal of the old shop buildings, followed by site preparation for the two new buildings. The shop building will be a 4,875 square foot building, with a 60-by-75-square-foot shop area, offering concrete floors and a separate extended wash bay. The plans also call for all interior utilities, mechanical, electrical, and lighting.
The second of the two buildings is a stand-alone new modular building, 30 by 70 feet in size, and will be equipped to be an office and apartment building. It will be used by both the county roads and bridges employees, as well as the County Sheriff personnel. The apartment can be used by any county workers or sheriff deputies if they must stay over in Medicine Bow due to inclement weather or possible road closures.
Construction of the complex is being carried out by Shepherd Construction Inc. of Rawlins, which was the only bidder who bid on all aspects of the project. The winning bid for the entire project is $1,253,772.95, and covered the three phases of the project: site development, which includes removing the existing buildings and foundations, preparation of the site for the new structures, construction of the new road and bridge shop, and the purchasing and setting in place of a new modular office/housing building.
Two of the four bidders were disqualified due to submitting the bids after the deadline, and only two bidders did submit on time. Only one bid, submitted by Shepard Construction, covered all three phases. The second bidder did not submit a bid for the office/housing part of the project.
As a result of that, the commissioners decided to award all three contracts to Shepard. The bids were awarded to Shepard at the Dec. 17, 2019 commissioner’s meeting, and Engineering Associates was awarded the contract to manage the Medicine Box complex construction, since they had originally designed the project, and it was thought that, with their history with the project, things would go more smoothly. Commissioners agreed, and approved the motion unanimously.
