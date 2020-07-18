LARAMIE — Construction crews with Croell Inc. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin road work on Interstate 80 near Cooper Cove on Monday, weather permitting, according to a Friday news release.
A continuation of a project that started last year, crews will be placing a final paving lift on the eastbound lanes of I-80 from mile markers 275-283, near the Albany/Carbon County line.
