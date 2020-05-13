CARBON COUNTY – As Wyoming businesses of all kinds slowly reopen after closures mandated by the state to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, stylists in Carbon County are getting back to work.
“I'm so very thankful I'm able to work again, and hope things continue to open up for the sake of our town, the employees and our businesses,” Shannon Peth, who has been a licensed hairstylist for five years, said.
The last three years, she has been a mobile stylist and offers a full list of services, from a simple haircut all the way to extensions, perms and braiding, at her clients’ homes. She typically works in Saratoga, Rawlins and Elk Mountain, but has traveled to Denver for her clients — all before the coronavirus pandemic closed many businesses like hers in mid-March. Under guidelines effective May 1, personal service businesses like Peth’s could re-open, meaning she can get back to work, if she adheres to certain restrictions.
“It’s extremely important that I'm allowed to work again because most obviously, I have bills. I also have two kiddos, and am 27 weeks pregnant, so baby number three will be here before we know it,” Peth said.
Peth’s husband was deemed an essential employee, but it’s a struggle for any family to go from two to one income, she said. Peth will start taking clients full-time again May 15, and is wearing a mask for all appointments. Her clients are as well.
“The industry I'm in has always been huge on sanitation and keeping things very clean and safe,” Peth said. “That’s actually a significant portion of our schooling.”
She is also limiting the number of clients she sees each day, just to be safe.
Inside salons, barber shops and other personal service businesses, customer stations must be at least six feet apart, and all staff must be screened at the beginning of their shift for symptoms of illness, Sharon Bennett, executive director of the Wyoming Board of Cosmetology, said in a Wyoming Business Council listening session last week.
The Wyoming Board of Cosmetology’s standards of hygiene and sanitization will not change, Bennett said. On its website, the board offers several resources for reopening, including a checklist, guidelines for in-home services and COVID-19 employee screening guidance.
“Our rules and regulations for infection control have always been the same, they will always be the same. They are just more important now than ever,” Bennett said.
Lacey Jenkins, a permanent make up artist who works at The Red Sage Spa in Saratoga, said she is also beginning to open back up.
“The Red Sage Spa has always been a clean environment, and we as a team have always made sure to abide by all of the health and safety standards to ensure our clients get the best service from us,” Jenkins said. “Right now, we just ask you come to your appointment with a face mask on.”
Per state directive, no one can wait in a waiting room, and anyone with symptoms of illness are asked to reschedule.
“All of us at the Red Sage are wearing face masks, and continue to clean and sanitize as we always have,” Jenkins said.
WBC Director Josh Dorrell said that it’s encouraging to see Wyoming people eager to get back to work, and to see that they are trying to work within the public health and safety guidelines.
“I do want to make sure everyone really thinks about their community,” Dorrell said. “Be thinking about the creativity you can bring to this in order to meet these guidelines, but also to make sure your business is healthy moving forward.”
Dorrell urged Wyoming business owners to think about public health, but also about business sustainability.
“We also want to take advantage of this time to say, ‘How can I run my business differently? How can I serve my customers better? What are some ways that I can help myself through other downturns?’” Dorrell said. “Having a sense of community and a sense of collaboration with those folks who maybe at some point were competitors —well, we just want to make sure we work together on this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.