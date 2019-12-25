RAWLINS – The holiday season in Rawlins always comes chock-full with the good deeds of volunteers.
Last week, the local Kiwanis Club welcomed Santa Claus, while Rawlins High School Best Buddies, a local chapter of an international nonprofit that creates opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, donated food baskets to Head Start families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.