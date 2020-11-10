SARATOGA — As we observe Veterans Day this week, we should take a moment and give thanks to those who are serving as well as those who have served and continue to serve in our communities.
An example of that continued service was highlighted this week in a press release from the North Platte Valley Medical Center.
This release drew attention to four veterans who are members of the hardworking staff at NPVMC.
The director of medicine at the Platte Valley Clinic is Dr. Adrian Durham. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He received his first medical training there and became a member of the Air Force’s elite pararescue unit. While there “he received extensive training as a paramedic, including field surgery skills.” He learned to perform the needed medical care under even the most extreme conditions including how to reach the injured party by “jumping from a helicopter into the ocean and rappelling down a mountain,” if need be. After leaving the service Durham went back to school and became a doctor. He and his family came to Saratoga to head up the valley’s medical care this past summer.
When describing his new job in Saratoga, Durham said, “This is an opportunity to put what I’ve learned in the military, the emergency room and in family medicine to use to help this community. I love people and I’m looking forward to it.”
Other veterans working in the NPVMC system include three working at the Saratoga Care Center.
HMS Administrator Mark Pesognelli manages both the clinic and the care center. As a 21-year veteran of the Marine Corps, retiring as a lieutenant colonel, he served 10 years as an intelligence officer working for some five different intelligence agencies, among his varied duties.
“The leadership skills taught in the Marine Corps has benefited me in all my civilian pursuits,” said Pesognelli. “The three Marine directives that I continue to follow are take care of the welfare of the troops, accomplish the mission and lead from the front.”
Saratoga Care Center Director of Nursing Stephany Ponish is a BSN, RN and a veteran of the U.S. Navy, from 1992-1999 when she served as a hospital corpsman.
Her experience there has enabled her to continue to apply the core values of the U.S. Navy: honor, courage and commitment.
“The courage I gained through the military has allowed me to overcome day-to-day challenges in the healthcare arena and to maintain a positive attitude while coping with the challenges,” said Ponish.
Robert Curtis spent 28 years in the U.S. Army and became a nurse through the Army’s nursing program before retiring. Curtis is a nurse at the Saratoga Care Center. Military training is at the core of some veteran’s careers in healthcare.
“Time overseas prepared me to deal with stressful situations in a calm manner and has helped me to be able to lead others when needed,” said Curtis.
“Karl Rude, president of HMS which oversees management of both the clinic and the care center, sums it up by saying, “We are proud to work side-by-side with our veterans and appreciate their hard work and dedication to excellence in their jobs every day. It is an honor to have them on the team.”
