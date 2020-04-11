SARATOGA – With no mention or discussion of issues surrounding the effects on Saratoga of the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the nation and the world, Saratoga city council met under very restricted conditions in a locked down town hall for a brief one-hour town council meeting on Tuesday.
Most of the council and town clerk Suzie Cox met in person, at town hall, while maintaining the recommended six foot or more spacing scattered around the large council chamber.
Councilman Bob Keel attended remotely via a very poor speaker phone line. Town Attorney Tom Thompson also attended by phone. Saratoga Police Chief Ken Lehr and Police Sergeant Tyler Christen also attended the meeting in person.
Since access to town hall is restricted in accordance with the Governor’s Coved-19 restriction orders, the general public could not be present for the meeting. However, anyone interested in following the town’s actions were able to observe this meeting via electronic links.
The printed council agenda, though short, did contain six items for action; however, it did not contain any provision for council comments as it has typically done in the past.
The primary topics for action were three items of police department business.
REIMBURSEMENT
The first matter was a request for reimbursement by a Police Department Radio Grant, with permission for the mayor to sign. This is an application to the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security for reimbursement of 50% of the money already spent by the town of Saratoga for the purchase of two portable police radios in mid-February. The amount of the requested reimbursement is $11,219.22. This permission to sign was approved without dissent.
RESOLUTION
The council was asked to retroactively ratify Resolution 2020-08 in support of the Saratoga Police Department’s February 2020 efforts to seek funding of $62,006 to cover 50% of the purchase cost of two new police vehicles from a state grant program.
This is being done with the submission by the town of a Federal Royalty Capital Constructions Account Grant application to the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB).
This grant money is made available to Wyoming towns to assist them in maintaining their equipment and infrastructure but must be matched with local funds. If successful in receiving this grant, Saratoga will be required to match this grant with $62,000 of tax money from the town’s 2019-2020 budget.
The need for this late retroactive resolution was the result of lengthy concerns raised by councilman Jon Nelson during the March 17 council meeting. Nelson had asked whether the original resolution numbered 2020-05 had been properly approved by the entire council before its filing or only by mayor John Zeiger and town clerk Suzie Cox in an after-meeting action in order to meet the mandatory Feb. 20 deadline for all June 18, 2020 SLIB grant applications.
During that March 17 discussion, Nelson made the motion to withhold the grant application until approved by the full council at their next meeting, thus delaying the grant request’s consideration by the SLIB board and the possibility of any funding for the Saratoga police department for an additional six months. Nelson’s motion died for lack of a second, according to published Council minutes.
This 2020-08 resolution passed Council with no further contention, thus permitting Saratoga’s application to be considered by SLIB at their June meeting.
NEW PURCHASE
In the third item of police business Police Chief Ken Lehr asked the council to make an immediate purchase of a used truck to serve as an interim police vehicle because of the mechanical collapse of one of the town’s police trucks this past week and the general poor condition of the remaining vehicles in the police fleet. The town does not have a spare police vehicle.
The vehicle the chief had in mind is a used 2018 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado crew cab truck. It is a one-owner vehicle with under 58,000 original miles and comes with an extended factory warrantee, according to Lehr. The asking price is just under $30,000, which enables it to be purchased without going out for formal bids.
Even if purchased immediately, this vehicle would still have to be outfitted for police duty with an interior prisoner cage, lights, siren, radios, and decals, among other items, for an additional $10,000 estimate cost and so would not be available for service till mid to late April.
During the 30-minute discussion about the immediate purchase of a fill-in vehicle for the Saratoga Police Department, until new vehicles can be purchased, it became evident that the department’s four police trucks operated by the town’s four full-time officers are in serious to desperate need of assistance. It was acknowledged during the discussion that little to no regular maintenance has been done on these vehicles over recent years.
This discussion about improving police department vehicles has occurred since this current council took their seats some 16 months ago, but it was suddenly thrust to the head of the line with recent the mechanical difficulties of one half of the police fleet.
Nelson took an early and permanent position in the discussion against the chief’s request to purchase this used vehicle opting instead for brand new vehicles later.
Councilman Steve Wilcoxson took and held a strong position in support of the purchase of this used vehicle immediately. Each member of the council voiced varying degrees of support for the two positions.
Nelson made several attempts during the discussion to persuade the other council members that the police officers could continue to provide their customary 24-hour police coverage while sharing the three remaining reliable vehicles, for the next several months.
The possibility of repairing the 12-year-old vehicle with excessive miles on it kept resurfacing in the conversation by Nelson and others as a stop-gap solution, until the grant money decisions are announced in June, to avoid this immediate purchase. A cost guesstimate of $3,000 for a transmission with no labor cost estimates was mentioned.
Chief Lehr discussed the timeline for the arrival of brand-new vehicles. He said, “If you order it in May you might see it in November,” because of all that is involved with such a purchase.
At one point in the discussion, the chief offered to reduce the town’s police coverage, thereby reducing the pressure of the town’s remaining police vehicles in order to avoid this interim purchase and get through till the new fiscal year.
While acknowledging that it was not for a lack of available funds but his preference for “brand new vehicles,” Nelson made the first motion “to reject the purchase of this current vehicle and instead prepare a budget amendment to purchase a new vehicle with all the bells and whistles.” This motion failed by a vote of two for it and three against it.
In response to Lehr’s plea for immediate help, Nelson’s motion was immediately followed by a motion by Wilcoxson to purchase the requested truck for $29,990. This motion passed by a vote of four to one, with Nelson voting against it.
