SARATOGA – At the Saratoga Town Council on Tuesday, Will Faust, Laura Bucholz and George Haigh were on the agenda to request a letter of support from the Council for their Critical Access Hospital project.
Support for this project by this council was less certain, as at least two members have spoken out against this project in the past.
Also adding to the uncertainty of this request was the presence of Bob Quist, representing the Carbon County Memorial Hospital Board, who was also on the agenda.
Over these past months, Memorial Hospital has floated the idea that they would establish a hospital-affiliated medical clinic here in Saratoga. They have also promised that they would provide a full-time medical doctor within 90 days of opening their doors. This is being planned,in an effort to provide a local facility for the many Platte Valley residents who are currently driving the 80 or miles round trip to Rawlins to seek medical care at Memorial’s new Rawlins clinic.
Before anyone took the floor, Mayor John Zeiger asked both parties to “not try and out-do each other on who’s project is better and just give us a quick update.”
Faust was the first to take the floor. He flatly stated a new piece of information.
“We have acquired (the) property to build the facility,” he said. “It is between the Forest Service and the Whistle Pig.”
“Our engineers and surveyors are working to locate all the utilities up there now,” he added. “We are already in contact with the county planner and will begin working with the County Planning and Zoning office on the project next month.”
This land lies just outside the city limits of Saratoga, so it is not subject to Saratoga planning and zoning.
Faust did not discuss the CAH project further. The project has been explained already during numerous prior meetings.
He then asked the council for a letter of support, stating that his group already had letters of support from the Carbon County Commission, and from the Encampment and Riverside town councils.
Saratoga Councilman Steve Wilcoxson made the motion to give this group a letter of support and read a letter he suggested be signed. Councilwoman Judy Welton seconded the motion “for discussion” but no discussion occurred. The Mayor then called for the vote. Three councilpersons voted for the letter of support. They were Councilmen Jon Nelson and Steve Wilcoxson and Councilwoman Judy Welton. Councilman Bob Keel voted against the letter of support. Mayor John Zeiger abstained from voting.
Mayor Zeiger said, “I have had mixed feelings on this project and have been beaten up over it, but I will sign the letter, since the majority of the council has voted for it.”
There was conversation in the audience that Keel should have abstained rather than voting no, since he is an employee of Memorial Hospital and works at their Rawlins clinic. When asked, he did not think it was necessary.
The next to take the floor was Quist, Memorial Hospital’s interim chief executive officer.
He asked the council to place the city-owned land directly east and in front of the SCWEMS ambulance barn up for sale, so that Memorial Hospital could bid on it. The town owns most of that empty block between Myrtle and Pine and fronting on South River.
Quist said, “It is (still) our intention to build a clinic out here to serve the residents we are now serving in Rawlins. We want to handle them out here and have a facility worthy of the valley.”
“We had architects out here a week ago looking at sites,” he added. “We have other sites that we are looking at, but we think this (town owned) site would work well for what we are going to be building. We know it takes time to advertise this, but we do have a timeline. It is our desire to wrap this up within 30 to 45 days.”
Tom Thompson, the town attorney, and the council briefly discussed the selling process for town-owned land. By auction or sealed bids and three weeks of advertising in local newspapers was the conclusion.
The only public comment came at the end of Quist’s presentation, when local businessman Randy Raymer rose to challenge Quist’s statement that “our clinic sees the majority of the patients out of the Platte Valley.” As the back and forth exchange between Quist and Raymer heated up, Mayor Zeiger gaveled for control and shut down the exchange. He then made the suggestion that the two individuals get together another time when Quist could provide Raymer with his documentation.
The issue of placing the requested property up for bid was tabled until “we get the (bound appraisal) in,” said Mayor Zeiger. No date for further discussion was mentioned.
