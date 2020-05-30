SARATOGA – The Saratoga Town Council announced last week a proposed plan to increase the administrative fee for the town’s Water and Sewer Joint Powers Board by more than 3½ times. The proposed increase would raise the town’s administrative fees for the WSJPB from $19,042 a year to $70,000 a year.
The reason for this proposed increase is to better reflect the actual cost to the town administration of the work needed to manage the affairs of this JPB, as outlined by Cheyenne Accountant James Childress in the over one page analysis of the issue that was read into the record by Councilman Bob Keel. This increase will also bring the JPB closer to being in compliance with state law W.S. 15-7-407(a), that requires “in Wyoming, water, sewer and electric systems services must be completely self-supporting.” This additional money would also help the town balance the next year’s budget, said Keel.
