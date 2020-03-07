SARATOGA – Saratoga Councilman Jon Nelson began Tuesday’s Saratoga Town Council meeting by objecting to the paying of the town’s bills, which is always done at the beginning of each meeting.
Under questions from other council members about not paying at least payroll, Nelson then refined his objection to not paying the Accounts Payable portion of the bills. These general bills were paid anyway with a vote of 4-1. The other bills, Net Payroll and Payroll Transmittal for March 3, were paid without discussion with a vote of 5-0.
