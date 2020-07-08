SARATOGA – Saratoga started off July 4 activities with a large parade. There were 55 parade entries this year with some of the entrants having several participants like the group of 13 classic cars that passed in review.

This being an election year, there were lots of political entries. Those running for office ranged from hopefuls seeking to fill the soon to be empty U.S. Senate seat of Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi, to state representatives, as well as county and town office seekers.

