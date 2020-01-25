Time for a new fishing hole. Noah Fernandez of Wheatland uses a power ice auger to quickly drill a new hole in the 12-inch-thick ice on Saratoga Lake during Saturday’s Ice Fishing Derby. “If they are not biting where you are, you pick a new spot, drill a new hole and move your ice hut and try again," Fernandez said.
A long view of Saratoga Lake during the 37th Annual Ice Fishing Derby last weekend. An estimated 300 ice huts were on the lake ice for the two-day event.
Time for a new fishing hole. Noah Fernandez of Wheatland uses a power ice auger to quickly drill a new hole in the 12-inch-thick ice on Saratoga Lake during Saturday’s Ice Fishing Derby. “If they are not biting where you are, you pick a new spot, drill a new hole and move your ice hut and try again," Fernandez said.
Hoyt McKinney of Encampment provided the one-boy power to take Stetson and Bailey Jenkins, also of Encampment, for a sled ride across the lake ice at the Saratoga Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday.
Josh Atencio of Walden, Colo. had just pulled this nice trout from his hole as the camera pointed his way on Saturday during the Saratoga Ice Fishing Derby. After the shot, he immediately headed for the weigh station to enter it.
Stacy Crimmins, the Saratoga/Platte Valley Chamber executive director, handed out the prizes for the last time at the Saratoga Fishing Derby on Sunday. She will be leaving her position in July.
Stetson and Bailey Jenkins of Encampment picked up an unidentified boy passenger and that made for a sled full, as they waited for their one boy power engine to return on Saturday during the Saratoga Ice Fishing Derby.
SARATOGA – Things got a little fishy in Saratoga this past weekend, as the area hosted one of its biggest events of the year: The 37th annual Ice Fishing Derby at Saratoga Lake.
This event is the largest activity for Saratoga each winter. It results in full motel rooms, busy restaurants and very lively saloons. It is also the major fundraiser for the Saratoga/Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce each year, said chamber executive director Stacy Crimmins.
