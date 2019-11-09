CASPER – Three of the four 1A Carbon County lady netters saw quarter-final state volleyball action at the Casper Events Center.
This includes the Saratoga Lady Panthers, Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow Lady Miners (HEM), Little Snake River Valley Lady Rattlers (LSRV).
Saratoga vs. HEM
Pitted against each other was the #2 West seed Saratoga Panthers and #3 East seed HEM Miners. Both teams are familiar with each other, having played twice in season play. The Lady Panthers were victorious in those matches, and kept up their dominance over the Lady Miners Thursday. The first and second sets would be taken by Saratoga, 25-20, 25-16, putting the Lady Miners’ backs against the wall. The Lady Miners would dig in and snatch the third set 25-23. During the fourth set, the Miners were all in, fighting neck and neck, but the Panthers wouldn’t have it. The end result would be 25-23, giving the Lady Panthers a 3-1 match win, advancing them to the semifinals.
The Lady Panthers will face off against the #1 East seed Upton Lady Bobcats. Saratoga beat Upton earlier this season 2-0.
The Lady Miners will move on to the consolation quarterfinals and face the #4 West seed Meeteetse Lady Longhorns. This is the first meeting between these two this season.
LSRV
The #3 West seed Little Snake River Valley Lady Rattlers drew the #2 East seed Hulett Lady Red Devils in their quarterfinal match. The Red Devils would come out running and snatch set one 25-18, but the second set would be the Rattlers pulling off a close victory 25-23. LSRV carried momentum into the third set, winning 25-17. Down 2-1, the Lady Red Devils would regroup and grab set four 25-23, sending the match to a fifth set. Showing perseverance, the Rattlers would finish off the Red Devils 15-13 and take the match 3-2.
The Lady Rattlers will move onto the Semifinals, where they’ll look to upset #1 West seed Cokeville. Cokeville has bested the Ratters twice in season play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.