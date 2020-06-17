SARATOGA – Saratoga Mayor John Zeiger announced last week during city council that the Saratoga swimming pool will partially reopen.
The Saratoga Hobo Hot Springs reopens today; however, visitors are restricted from using the changing rooms and showers. These facilities are being refurbished and are not ready to be used yet, said Saratoga Town Clerk Suzie Cox. Portable restrooms will be provided at the hot pool until the change rooms reopen.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.