SARATOGA – The Saratoga chapter of the XI Beta Sorority held their annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday at the Platte Valley Community Center.
Some 35 vendors gathered from around the county and as far out as Cheyenne and Meeteetse to display their wide variety of crafts and handy work, according to Lisa Burton, event organizer.
With tables going for $30 each, the Great Hall of the Community Center was filled to overflowing and vendors spilled out into the glass foyer.
The money raised from vendor fees, admissions fees and raffle sales are used for the Sorority’s various charitable projects. While admission is only 25 cents, paper money donations of a dollar and higher are common.
These projects include donating money for the Saratoga Elementary School “Blessings in a Bag” Program.
They also provide support for Excel Preschool, postage for letters to Santa and assist Helping Hands, among their various causes.
Among the many vendors, the Saratoga Middle/High School Tech Kids booth stood out with their laser-custom-engraving machine. This machine enables its student operator, Taylor Bennett, to custom engrave a variety of pre-cut, wooden cut-out items with the purchaser’s name and other custom details.
The Tech Kids created a wide variety of wooden items for sale, including custom-painted black or white bear cut-outs, custom boxes, bucking horse silhouettes and custom wood Wyoming license plates.
These numerous items were created in the school’s tech/wood shop in 12 days of production over three weeks, according to the schools Industrial Tech instructor Scott Bokelman.
The money raised from the sale of these items goes to fund the tech programs, for scholarships and toward the cancer fundraiser effort the group sponsors each year. This year that effort raised $27,000.
