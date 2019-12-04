SARATOGA – Platte Valley Helping Hands again gathered some 25 volunteers to prepare and serve their 24th Thanksgiving Day dinner.
The preparation, serving and cleanup occurs over a two-day period. The dinner was served at Saint Anne’s Parish Hall in Saratoga last Thursday.
This group of volunteers has been providing this free full turkey dinner with all the fixings to all comers each Thanksgiving Day since 1995.
This year, 120 people had enjoyed good food and fellowship by 1 p.m., with one hour more still to serve. An additional 53 meals had been delivered to those at home who could not get to the Hall, said Marilyn Verplancke, who was directing the action on Thursday.
To put on a dinner like this takes eight full-size turkeys, 70 pounds of potatoes and 25 freshly baked pumpkin pies, plus all the other fixings. These fixings included dressing, sweet potatoes, peas and gravy, along with large bowls of cranberry sauce and full relish trays. Sliced ham was also available.
This free community dinner is accomplished each year by food and money donations and lots of free help from the community. The Campbell family, owners of the Wolf Hotel, donated 8 turkeys, said Verplancke.
Saratoga’s American Legion also hosted another social activity on Thursday afternoon with sandwiches, soup and chili while collecting canned goods and nonperishable items for Saratoga’s Food Pantry.
