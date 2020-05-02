SARATOGA – As the weather warms and the ground thaws, the Saratoga sawmill, operated by Saratoga Forest Management, has shut down for its annual spring break.
The sawmill stopped turning logs into rough cut lumber on Friday. The planing mill will run another week, according to owner Gary Ervin, to finish turning rough sawn lumber into finished planed lumber.
This mill, which employs over 100 workers in downtown Saratoga, will be down for only two weeks and will reopen on May 18.
The shut down also effects the 50-60 loggers and log truck drivers who supply logs to the mill from the millions of acres of forest lands that surround Saratoga. Also affected will be drivers of the 10 trucks a day that haul the finished lumber to market from this mill.
This down time will be used for cleanup and to allow the mill rights to make repairs. There will be no changes to the mills setup this year, said Ervin, and no new equipment will be installed this year.
The new building, which is being erected on the north side of the planing mill, will be used to bag the planer’s shavings so they can be sold into the retail market for animal bedding and for other uses. The shavings will be augured directly from the planer to the bagging machine in the new building. The old outlet for these shavings, a company in Cheyenne, burned down and did not rebuild, said Ervin.
The log supply already in the mill’s log yard is “pretty good,” said Ervin. A few log trucks will continue to bring logs into the yard during the shutdown.
As is typical each spring, with the warm weather and the ground thawing, logging and log hauling has been decreasing for the last couple months depending on where they are working in the woods.
With the above average snowpack in the Upper Platte River Basin, full access to the forest is not expected until mid-June to July, said Ervin.
“We will also begin removing the wood chips this week,” in the south-east corner of the mill property, said Ervin. It will go pretty fast, with lots of trucks loading out.”
The COVID-19 medical crisis has not affected the sawmill much, said Ervin, except to depress lumber prices.
“We have been doing more cleaning and sanitizing of the break rooms and bathrooms, a couple of times a day now,” he said. “We have also installed some clear partitions to protect our employees where needed.”
