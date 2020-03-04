SARATOGA – The Saratoga Town Council unanimously joined forces with the Saratoga Water and Sewer Joint Powers Board and the North Platte Valley Medical Group to apply for State Business Ready Community Grant and Loan Program money to extend the town’s water and sewer lines south of Saratoga, to the land that is the planned site for the newly proposed Critical Access Hospital.
This Grant application is for an amount “not to exceed $1,200,000.” The matching local money portion for this grant is $200,000. This cash amount will be provided by the private Gretchen Swanson Family Foundation of Saratoga to meet this match requirement, according to the Resolution of Support that the town passed on Feb. 18 after a presentation by Medical Group President Will Faust, JPB Chairman Richard Raymer and Project Engineer Craig Kopasz of Engineering Associates. The Foundation has also agreed to cover “any project cost overruns” for this project.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
