SARATOGA – At approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 28, officers from the Saratoga Police Department responded to a call of a possible attempted suicide at 204 W. Main St.
Upon arriving, the officers located Saratoga resident Keith McLendon unconscious in his residence. The responding officers performed chest compressions until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived.
McLendon was transported to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper where he was later pronounced dead.
McLendon was employed with the Saratoga Sun for nearly 10 years and had served as the general manager, publisher and editor of the Sun for three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.