RAWLINS – Rawlins schools will be having a Veteran’s Day program at 7 p.m. on Monday. It will be taking place at the Rawlins High School Fine Arts Auditorium, located at 1401 Colorado St.
The Rawlins Children’s Choir, the Rawlins Middle School Band and Choir will perform selections to honor our American Veterans during the evening’s performance.
The event is open to all.
