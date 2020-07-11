Strittmater

Strittmater

CARBON COUNTY – A hunter who has been missing since mid-October continues to be lost, after a three-day search for him in late June brought no new results forward.

Mark Anthony Strittmater, 44, went missing while hunting elk on Oct. 19 in Medicine Bow National Forest. Carbon County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Allison conducted a three day hunt for Strittmater over June 26-28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.