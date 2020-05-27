A second resident of a Washakie County long-term care facility with a coronavirus outbreak has died, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The death brings to 13 the number of Wyoming residents to die from coronavirus-related causes since the virus first surfaced in the state in mid-March.
The department said the older man was a resident of the same long-term care facility where a coronavirus outbreak has infected 12 residents and nine staff members. Another resident died last week to become the state’s 12th coronavirus death.
The announcement came as the department released its daily coronavirus update, which showed four new cases were reported on Tuesday, one each in Albany, Fremont, Natrona and Washakie counties.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Fremont County had 221 cases; Laramie County had 122 cases; Teton County had 69 cases; Natrona County had 58 cases; Washakie County had 28 cases; Albany had 21 cases; Campbell and Sweetwater counties had 17 cases; Converse and Johnson had 14 cases; Sheridan had 12; Lincoln had 11; Carbon and Uinta had nine; Hot Springs had eight; Crook had five; Big Horn and Goshen had four, and Park had two. Niobrara, Plate and Sublette had one case each.
The number of recoveries since the virus first surfaced in Wyoming in mid-March also increased Tuesday, growing by eight to total 607. The number included 457 among patients with confirmed coronavirus cases and 150 among those with probable cases.
The Department of Health said there have been 202 probable cases of coronavirus in the state.
The number of active cases on Tuesday stood at 232, including 180 patients with laboratory-confirmed cases and 52 with probable cases.
