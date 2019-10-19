RAWLINS – A plan to cull as many as 25 deer and have police officers equipped with night vision goggles and bolt-action rifles shoot them dead within city limits was called into question on Tuesday.
During a city workshop, councilman Aaron Durst expressed concern over whether this method of population control, which was introduced by the Rawlins Urban Deer Advisory Group, will cause problems.
“You’re live firing in town,” Durst said. He originally understood the deer would be baited out of town. “All it needs is one accident.”
Last August, City officials did discuss the prospect of baiting or tranquilizing a portion of the cervid population and hauling them to the old Outlaw Bowl south of town to be put down. They feared however, that this route could be more expensive.
According to Diana Espy, a committee spokesperson, the Rawlins Police Department will work in teams of two, with one officer being used as a spotter while the other is behind the trigger. The carcasses will then be hauled to a cold storage, field dressed and subsequently decimated to 25 randomly selected citizens who had until Oct. 15 to apply.
Espy reported 65 people have already applied to receive the meat, which will equate to about 30 to 40 pounds of ground chuck depending on the carcass. Additionally, any deer that initially tests positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) will be disposed.
In response to Durst’s concern, committee member Chris Otto explained that they did not intend on starting the program by culling the deer outside of town.
“We don’t feel that we need to bait (the deer) this first year,” he told officials on Tuesday. “It’s kind of adaptive management, but they’re only going to be shot on city, BLM or private property with express permission.”
Espy supported Otto, later saying that officers are trained to use their best discretion and will only fire in locations with ideal backdrops, including Washington Park in the northwest part of the city.
“(Officers are) not going to be in the middle of downtown Rawlins or anything like that,” she said. “They’re obviously going to be trying to find them where they’re at.”
Ask any Rawlins resident, and most will likely agree they’re all over the place. With an estimated 250-300 head, the herbivores have various strongholds, which are typically in densely vegetative spots.
Gardens have been decimated. It’s not uncommon to see deer leavings interspersed throughout city streets and front yards. Deer to human interactions, meanwhile, is a distinct fear.
“I think we’ve gotten incredibly lucky that nobody has gotten hurt by an aggressive deer,” Espy said. “There’s been dogs that have been killed, and there’s been deer that have come after people.”
“And everybody’s got a story,” she added.
Other cities
Rawlins isn’t the only city split on what to do with its cervid population.
A prime example includes Rapid City, So. Dak., where, since 1996, they’ve culled a certain percentage of its urban deer in an effort to curtail inflating numbers. Just this year, in fact, the Rapid City Journal reported the city planned to harvest up to 250 deer, which includes white tails, a species not usually found in Wyoming’s high desert.
Instead, Rawlins’ mule does, as well as their fawns in an effort to deter orphans, will be the city’s primary focus.
Even in the Cowboy State, cities like Sheridan have implemented harvests; however, archery bow is the chosen method. Approved for a Wyoming Game & Fish Chapter 56 permit, which grants local authorities legal permission to lethally remove urban deer, Sheridan officials claim they’ve seen good results.
“Our numbers have plummeted,” Travis Koltiska, a lieutenant with the Sheridan Police Department, told a radio reporter in August.
Despite reports of deer causing vehicle collisions and thousands of dollars and damages, experts do argue that killing deer actually exacerbates the problem.
According to the Humane Society of the United States, when some does are exterminated, “the remaining female deer will often respond to greater food abundance by giving birth to twins or triplets. Fawns also have higher survival rates and earlier onset of sexual maturity.”
Meanwhile, remaining deer are still likely to target gardens, especially ones that grow “top-choice” flowers, the Humane Society states.
To be successful, however, “a killing program must not only significantly reduce the deer herd, it must sustain enough pressure to prevent this bounce-back effect,” the report adds.
Additionally, the sight of high-point bucks strolling Rawlins streets has become more common over the years. What used to be a smaller population near the Rawlins Cemetery, perhaps, has even spread to downtown Rawlins.
The four-legged critters are almost always lounging under trees on top of the Carbon County Courthouse lawn.
Hannum said the deer have become so comfortable with humans over time, because it’s only now the city’s deciding to manage the population, which is essentially void of predation. Mountain lion sightings are currently uncommon within city limits.
“You have to manage them in the wild and you have an oasis here in the desert – green lawns, trees, people with gardens,” said Hannum. “There’s generations of deer that have probably never migrated more than a mile or two outside of city limits.”
Still, Rawlins residents have gone on record with local media, saying the deer were in Rawlins long before human settlement, and that there should be other non-lethal ways to mitigate the problem.
Mayor Steve Nicholson did acknowledge the potential backlash following next month’s plan.
“We’re going to hear about it,” he said. “That’s no question.”
Once the deer are culled, the committee says it will gauge new data on population numbers, which will be presented to the city in December.
