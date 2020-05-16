CARBON COUNTY – Memorial Hospital of Carbon County was the recipient of Community Grant Funds from Sinclair Wyoming Refining Company.
An application was submitted to request funds for the purchase of a Stryker Power Pro Cot. Stryker, an industry leader in medical equipment, manufactures these specialized units which are specifically designed to meet the demands of emergency medical services. The bed provides added benefits to both the patient and EMS staff, including added comfort and security for the patient as well as ease of use while lifting and lowering, resulting in efficiency and safety for all.
MHCC expanded their ambulance fleet in late 2019 with the addition of a new F350 Ambulance. The Stryker Power Pro Cot provided the final touch to the new ambulance.
The MHCC EMS Department, made up of nine full-time and ten part-time employees, serves all of Carbon County and assists with patients in surrounding counties as well. An average of 1100-1600 ambulance calls happen every year.
Thank you, Sinclair Wyoming Refining Company for your generous contribution to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.