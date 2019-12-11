CARBON COUNTY — A Sinclair woman could spend the rest of her life in prison if she’s found guilty on multiple counts of forgery.
Carrie Anne Bezold, 44, is charged with eight counts of forgery. Each count comes with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000.
Bezold pleaded not guilty this week in Carbon County District Court to all of the charges. The court has 180 days to set a trial date.
According to an arrest affidavit:
On June 26 at 3 p.m., Sinclair police chief Jeff Sanders was contacted by Sinclair town clerk and treasurer Lezlee Musgrave. She told the chief that Bezold had forged a signature on a form.
When Sanders arrived at the Sinclair Town Hall, he spoke with Musgrave, who was very upset. She showed him a Thrift Savings Plan form, which contained her notary public stamp and stated that she’d notarized the form that same day for Bezold and her husband, Chris Bezold. She didn’t do this and that wasn’t her signature, she told Sanders.
She stated that Michael Lesco had brought in a sealed envelope and opened it in front of her.
He handed Musgrave the contents of the envelope and asked her to fax them to the number that was on a sticky note. This was when she noticed the forged signature. Since Lesco was still in the office, Sanders asked him to stay so they could discuss the paperwork.
Sanders looked over the document and envelope, seeing a note about who to fax the form to and the number, as well as that the fax was from Chris Bezold. As Sanders was talking with Musgrave, Lesco interrupted, letting the chief know that Carrie Bezold was on the phone and wanted to speak with him. Lesco had called her to let her know what was happening. Sanders stated he would call her back.
Lesco told the chief that he’d received a text message from Carrie Bezold at 7:24 p.m. on June 21, asking him to fax the envelope. The Bezolds were in Michigan at the time on vacation. In the text, Chris Bezold instructed Lesco on where to find the envelope, that there was money to fax it, where to send the fax from and that if he needed to, he could use her truck to drive to the library in Rawlins, where she wanted him to fax the forms. The text explained that the forms were to remove money from Chris Bezold’s late father’s retirement account to pay off specified debts, along with extra for their vacation.
The text also said that everything had been notarized, but couldn’t be sent off until June 26. Sanders later learned that the money was from Chris Bezold’s retirement account, not his late father’s.
Carrie Bezold told Lesco that she would bring him back Michigan Spartans items, as well as pay him for dog-sitting. He told Sanders that his grandmother had brought money for the fax to town hall before he arrived, which is why he brought the envelope to town hall to be faxed. Sanders returned Lesco’s grandmother’s money.
He then attempted to contact Carrie Bezold by phone, but ended up leaving a voicemail, asking him to call her back. He asked Musgrave to provide a sample of her notary stamp and give an example of her signature for comparison.
When looking over the document, Sanders noticed that the stamp expiration date seemed to have been altered. There was also a thin line that appeared above the stamp which didn’t appear with Musgrave’s stamp. The written signature looked different from Musgrave’s and looked more like Carrie Bezold’s.
On July 1, Sanders and Carrie Bezold spoke over the phone. She told him that the form she’d printed off was an old loan request form, stating that she’d made a big mistake and was rushed due to the vacation and that some forms had been mixed up on her desk. When Sanders asked to speak to Chris Bezold, Carrie Bezold told him that since she has power of attorney, she filled out the forms without him and that he had nothing to do with them. Sanders requested that Carrie Bezold speak with him in person when she returned to Sinclair.
The two met at the police department on July 9. Carrie Bezold began to talk about a form that she’d brought with her. She produced a piece of paper, which was a copy of a handwritten and notarized form for consent of medical treatment for her son. This contained Musgrave’s signature and notary stamp.
She began to explain that the form had been signed on June 21, while also talking about the difference between the loan form and the hardship form, noting that the loan form didn’t require a notary signature. She continued talking about the difference between the forms, ultimately becoming emotional and telling Sanders that she got confused because she had too many things on her plate.
Finally, Sanders told Carrie Bezold what he believed happened, pointing out the different signatures on the form. She admitted that the signature was forged, which led to Sanders reading Carrie Bezold her Miranda rights and asking if she still wanted to speak with him. She did, but continued to change the subject to the two forms. Sanders asked why she felt it was necessary to forge Musgrave’s signature, but Carrie Bezold changed the subject.
Sanders inquired as to how Musgrave’s notary stamp got on the hardship form, but Carrie Bezold told him the paper was “folded, probably.” Sanders pointed out that the number three and the R in Musgrave’s name was in Carrie Bezold’s handwriting, which she confirmed, but continued to change the subject back to the forms.
Sanders finally asked, “You did this, didn’t you?” Carrie Bezold responded that the form was never submitted and that it wasn’t intentional. She told the chief that she messed up and that her husband knew she’d messed up. Sanders asked her if she knew what forgery is, which she confirmed, adding that it scared her.
Carrie Bezold did admit to forging the signature and notary stamp on the documents.
Sanders contacted Helen Kim, who works for the anti-fraud division of the Federal Retirement Thrift Savings Board. He explained the case and she told him about six other withdrawals on Chris Bezold’s account. Kim gave Sanders a number of questions to ask Chris Bezold about whether or not his wife had authorization to represent him when withdrawing from his retirement account.
On July 15, Sanders received a text from Carrie Bezold, asking to meet with her the next day, where she would provide information about contacting Chris Bezold. At the time, he was just up the street from their house and could see that the family was home, so he decided to speak to them in person. The couple answered the door. Sanders told Carrie Bezold that meeting tomorrow would work and asked Chris Bezold when would be a good time for them to talk.
Chris Bezold seemed surprised that the chief wanted to speak with him. They agreed to go to Sanders’ office right then, with Carrie Bezold sitting in the lobby as Sanders spoke with her husband. She appeared upset.
Sanders asked Chris Bezold if he knew why the chief wanted to speak with him, to which Chris Bezold responded that it had something to do with a form mix-up. He said he signed some type of form, but wasn’t sure what kind and that Carrie Bezold was taking care of the family’s finances.
The two men spoke about the withdrawals on Chris Bezold’s retirement account. He only knew about two withdrawals: one from 2015 and one in 2018 where the couple took out a loan against it to purchase a car. He said Carrie Bezold asked him to sign forms on more than one occasion and that no notary public was present whenever he did this. He told Sanders he wasn’t aware of Carrie Bezold forging a signature or stamp on any of these documents.
He also told Sanders the couple was dealing with other issues stemming from a mental condition. After this interview, Carrie Bezold told Sanders she wished to speak with him, admitting to forging Musgrave’s name on a form and folding the notary stamp to apply it to the form. She also admitted to sending in another forged document to the Thrift Savings Plan in December 2018, which Chris Bezold was unaware of.
Sanders received numerous documents from Thrift Savings Plan dating between 2015 to the present, with a number of them featuring Musgrave’s signature. Carrie Bezold admitted to forging Musgrave’s name and notary stamp on five of them, between 2016 and 2018.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
