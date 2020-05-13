SARATOGA – The planned location for Saratoga’s new proposed clinic/hospital, the North Platte Valley Medical Center, has changed. The center’s first planned site was on land between the U.S. Forest Service office and the Whistle Pig Saloon on the south side of Saratoga along Wyoming Highway 130.
The new site for this facility will now be on the west side of Saratoga, at the corner of 13th Street and Bridge Ave.
This new site was made available when problems developed obtaining a clear title for the property next to the Forest Service. Paul McCarthy, the longtime owner of this almost eight-acre parcel of land, donated it in memory of his wife, Jade. She had requested that this land be donated for some worthwhile project, said McCarthy.
“This generous donation by long-time resident and community supporter, Paul McCarthy, brings us that much closer to realizing our goal of building a critical access hospital to serve the North Platte Valley,” said Will Faust, chairman of the Platte Valley Healthcare Project.
With ownership of the building site secure, rapid progress can now be made toward moving the project forward, said Faust.
“Since this new property is already zoned retail business, all that will be needed is a building permit,” said Faust.
The Hwy. 130 property was going to need a zone change to accommodate a hospital. The hospital group had spent months going through the lengthy process of acquiring a zoning change from the county. Faust had, in fact, just appeared by phone before the Carbon County Commission to get that zone change on May 5. Because the hospital is no longer planned for that site, the zoning change was denied.
This new property already has a natural gas line and water and sewer lines nearby. Fiber optics is expected this summer. The previous site along Hwy. 130 had no utilities nearby. Installation of these utilities to that Hwy. 130 property would have cost $1.2 million, said Faust. A plan to install those utilities had been announced in a story printed in the March 4 Rawlins Times edition.
The Wyoming Business Council grant money from that original planned utility project will be redirected to improving the water and sewer lines in the Bridge Ave. to Main Street area, said Faust.
The $1.6 million in architectural and engineering plans, already prepared for the Hwy. 130 site, can easily be adapted to fit the Bridge Ave. location. These detailed plans, some 200 pages, have been submitted to the Wyoming Department of Health, the state fire Marshal and other state officials for their approval, said Faust.
“With this new site change, the application for the USDA loan will now be filed next week,” said Faust. “We have been working closely with USDA representatives through this whole process and they are very excited with our progress. We expect to get a positive decision in about a month, with the money approval to follow shortly. With USDA loan approval we have lenders lined up to provide the 17-million-dollar bridge loan soon after that. With this loan, construction can begin as soon as mid to late June with an estimated completion date of the fall of 2021.”
“This North Platte Valley Medical Center is being built under a program (using federal funds) from the USDA, to provide Critical Access Hospitals in rural areas, as well as with funds raised from the community,” he added. “This community must come up with 20% of the total cost of the construction through monetary donations, loans from local banks, gifts of property from governments and individuals, grants and in-kind donations.”
According to the NPVMC website, the operation costs (of this facility) will be subsidized by (Federal) Medicare through a program based on the percentage of Medicare patients in the service area.
“Our public fund raising was ready to start. We had planned for an April fundraiser at the Platte Valley Community Center until this medical crisis arose,” said Faust. “We have had 40 donors and pledges to get to this point, but we would like everyone to have a chance to donate. After construction begins, we will have access to more large fundraising sources.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.