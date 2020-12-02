one
(From left:) Volunteers Ben Lopez and Chance Archuleta untangled Christmas lights at Depot Park prior to Christmas 2019.

 FILE PHOTO

Rawlins Downtown Development Authority/Main Street has cancelled Skate at Depot Park.

It is with heavy hearts that Rawlins DDA/Main Street announces the 2020 News came down mid-afternoon Monday that Downtown “Skate at Depot Park” Holiday Season has been cancelled due to safety concerns associated with with COVID-19.

